Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 76,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Hycroft Mining worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,011,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,846,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,199 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.