Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,281 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

