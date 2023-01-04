Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

