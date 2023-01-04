Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $544,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

