Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

