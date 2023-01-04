Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.28. Sasol shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Sasol Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.