Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.28. Sasol shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Sasol Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Read More

