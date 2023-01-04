Sarah Mace Buys 65 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Mace bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £127.40 ($153.49).

LON PGH traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.06 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,903.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.13.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

