Sarah Mace Buys 65 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Mace bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £127.40 ($153.49).
Personal Group Trading Down 1.0 %
LON PGH traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.06 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,903.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.13.
About Personal Group
