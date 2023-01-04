San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 318.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

