San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.80.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

