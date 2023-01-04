San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 160,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 181,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $223.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.