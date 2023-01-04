San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

