San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 549 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 286,740 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,068,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,154,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,146,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

