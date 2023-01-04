San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $316.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $463.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

