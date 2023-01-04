Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

