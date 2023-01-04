Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.