Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

