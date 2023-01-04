Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $322.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.