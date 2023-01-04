Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Trading Down 3.3%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.68 and last traded at $83.68. Approximately 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

