S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $2.76 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,094.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 245,512 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.