S. R. Schill & Associates Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

