S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,934 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

