Rune Price Reaches $1.34 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,278.95 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34064352 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

