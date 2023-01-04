RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.88 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.88 million and $23,017.88 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $16,797.61 or 0.99887599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,814.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00460567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00895596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00102967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00603331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00253507 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

