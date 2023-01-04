RPM International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

