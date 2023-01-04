Rocket Pool ETH Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,338.77 or 0.07959105 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $225.89 million and $3.23 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,730 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,335.34724693 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,624,890.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.