Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 4.3% This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,340.13 or 0.07948784 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $226.12 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,730 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,335.34724693 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,624,890.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

