Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $665,036.95 and $15,825.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014542 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,539.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

