Reviewing Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CECO Environmental and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Donaldson has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.20 $1.43 million $0.20 56.70 Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.17 $332.80 million $2.75 21.45

This table compares CECO Environmental and Donaldson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than CECO Environmental. Donaldson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% Donaldson 10.11% 31.03% 13.88%

Summary

Donaldson beats CECO Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company's Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, and OEMs and end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.