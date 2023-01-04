ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ResMed by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,342. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

