Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/26/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/19/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $167.00.

12/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $168.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2022 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. 88,432,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,275,000. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apple

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

