Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $86.83 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00234412 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08743753 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,971,498.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

