Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.89. 6,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 178,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $627.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

