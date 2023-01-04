Render Token Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $105.59 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

