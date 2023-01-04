Ren Price Down 4.6% This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $64.91 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About Ren

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.