Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,395 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 126,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,160,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

