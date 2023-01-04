ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.32 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $6,553.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00455686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00033083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.