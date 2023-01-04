ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,296.59

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.08 million and $3,296.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00445775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00032696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

