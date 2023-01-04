RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Read More
