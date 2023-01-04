RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

