Raydium Market Cap Achieves $27.19 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,505,139 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

