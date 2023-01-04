RAMP Price Hits $0.0616 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $1,344.52 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

