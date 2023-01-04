Rakon 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,450.59 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Rakon has a total market cap of $69.93 million and approximately $17,450.59 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

