Radicle Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Radicle has a total market cap of $76.24 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
