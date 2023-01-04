QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.