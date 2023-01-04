Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

