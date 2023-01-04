Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 842 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,434.8% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.