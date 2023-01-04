Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.95 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $204.09 million and $27.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00011614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.00 or 0.07437895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023591 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,480,334 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.