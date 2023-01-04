Qtum Market Cap Hits $203.03 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00011531 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $203.03 million and $28.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.22 or 0.07454344 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,480,779 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

