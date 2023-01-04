Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.40 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and $4.47 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31956052 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,040,121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

