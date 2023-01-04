Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

