PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
