PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.